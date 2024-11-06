Michigan man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Shelby Township Walmart

(CBS DETROIT) - A 56-year-old Michigan man with a history of criminal sexual conduct arrests is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Shelby Township Walmart.

Shelby Township police responded to the Walmart at 51450 Shelby Parkway in Shelby Township on Oct. 23 after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted. When police arrived, the woman said she saw the man leave the store after her and drive away in a silver Jeep Patriot.

Police eventually located the man, Kirk Rogers, and determined that he had multiple prior arrests for criminal sexual conduct.

"I want to thank the quick work of our officers and the Detective Bureau on locating this disgusting individual," said Shelby Township Police Chief Robert J. Shelide in a statement. "I am pleased that Shelby Township Police was able to get this vile human off the streets before he could offend again. This is a person that has been investigated and arrested multiple times for assaulting young women and must be prevented from doing so again so the residents of Shelby Township can feel safe and protected from this type of monster."

Rogers was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and was arraigned on Oct 29. He was issued a $500 bond.