Man driving on Lodge Freeway accused of stabbing female passenger, authorities say
A man was arrested after state police say he stabbed a woman on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) Saturday night.
The incident happened at about 11 p.m. on the northbound freeway and W. Grand Boulevard.
According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old man from Farmington Hills was driving on the freeway and got into an argument with the 44-year-old woman from Farmington Hills. Authorities say the woman threw a drink on the man, and he stabbed her with a knife multiple times.
The man was taken into custody. The woman was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.
The stabbing is under investigation.
MSP did not release any additional information at this time.