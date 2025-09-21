Man driving on Lodge Freeway accused of stabbing female passenger, authorities say

Man arrested after stabbing passenger on freeway, police say

Man arrested after stabbing passenger on freeway, police say

A man was arrested after state police say he stabbed a woman on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. on the northbound freeway and W. Grand Boulevard.

According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old man from Farmington Hills was driving on the freeway and got into an argument with the 44-year-old woman from Farmington Hills. Authorities say the woman threw a drink on the man, and he stabbed her with a knife multiple times.

The man was taken into custody. The woman was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The stabbing is under investigation.

MSP did not release any additional information at this time.