Man driving on Lodge Freeway accused of stabbing female passenger, authorities say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

A man was arrested after state police say he stabbed a woman on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) Saturday night.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. on the northbound freeway and W. Grand Boulevard.

According to Michigan State Police, the 40-year-old man from Farmington Hills was driving on the freeway and got into an argument with the 44-year-old woman from Farmington Hills. Authorities say the woman threw a drink on the man, and he stabbed her with a knife multiple times.

The man was taken into custody. The woman was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The stabbing is under investigation.

MSP did not release any additional information at this time.

