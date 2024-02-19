Detroit man accused of indecent exposure at Dearborn Target store

Steven Simmons Dearborn Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was arrested after police say he followed women and performed lewd acts at a Dearborn Target store.

Steven Simmers, 31, is charged with child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, aggravated indecent exposure, and indecent exposure.

Simmons received a $100,000 cash bond and must wear a GPS tether if released.

Dearborn police say on Feb. 11, a woman at the store on Ford Road reported seeing a man in a white Jeep performing lewd acts in the store's parking lot.

Police conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle, driven by Simmons, was exiting the parking lot. Footage on Simmons' phone showed him following women through aisles while performing those acts. A video from Dec. 3, 2023, appeared to show him "ejaculating on unidentified female victims' coats," according to Dearborn police.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 27.

"These incidents are disturbing and traumatic. Thanks to the quick actions of an alert community member, our officers were able to quickly apprehend this individual on-scene. We urge the community to remain observant, and ask anyone who may have witnessed the behavior from this individual to contact our department immediately," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed Simmons or may be a victim is asked to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241. Anonymous tips can be submitted to 800-Speak Up.