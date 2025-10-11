Man, 82, dies 4 days after being hit by truck in Pontiac

An 82-year-old man who was hit by a truck on Monday while crossing the street in Pontiac, Michigan, has died, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Walton Boulevard and Baldwin Avenue. According to the sheriff's office, the man, identified as Larry Gene Howard, was in a designated crosswalk on Walton Boulevard when he was hit by a Chevrolet Colorado driven by a 68-year-old man.

Officials said the motorist was making a right turn onto Walton Boulevard when the collision happened.

Howard was taken to the hospital where he died on Friday, the sheriff's office said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

According to officials, the incident marks the sixth time in 2025 that a pedestrian has been involved in a fatal crash in Pontiac.