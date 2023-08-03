Man, 29, killed in St. Clair County crash involving semi

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old man has died in a crash involving Wednesday a semi-truck in St. Clair County.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 in St. Clair Township.

A preliminary investigation revealed the 29-year-old from St. Clair Township was traveling north on Range Road in a 2009 Buick Lucerne when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the semi.

The driver of the semi, a 61-year-old man from Mt. Morris, suffered minor injuries. The 29-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.