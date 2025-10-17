Malik Shabazz says he is critically ill with infection, will transfer into home care

Detroit minister and activist Malik Shabazz, a leader of the New Black Panther Nation / Marcus Garvey Movement, reports that he is critically ill as the result of a bacterial infection.

"For a while things were looking great then bad news. I am facing death, a devastating stroke or heart attack because my body cannot handle blood thinners due to an incurable bacterial infection," Shabazz said Friday morning from his Henry Ford Hospital bed in Detroit.

Malik Shabazz receives a hospital visit from family spokesman Sam Riddle and Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Waters. Shabazz, a Detroit minister and activist, reports he is critically ill as a result of a bacterial infection. Family of Malik Shabazz

"The doctors have told me there is nothing else they can do for me due to the nature of the bacterial infection and I am scheduled for discharge from Henry Ford shortly for home care."

Shabazz said he is expected to meet with Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan later on Friday.

Shabazz experienced a massive heart attack in June 2023, and received a heart pump implant, the family's press release said. He was successfully treated for a prior infection.

"Our prayers, all of our prayers and efforts of doctors enabled me to survive to this point. Continue to pray. Prayer works," he said.

The family has expressed heartfelt gratitude for community wide support and asks for prayers for Shabazz and is deeply appreciative of the care provided by Henry Ford Hospital. His family will work with health professionals on a medical plan as he goes into home care.