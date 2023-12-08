Detroit activist Malik Shabazz out of hospital, back in rehabilitation center
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit activist Malik Shabazz is back in a rehabilitation center after being hospitalized earlier this week due to medical concerns.
Shabazz, the leader of the New Black Panther Nation/Marcus Garvey Movement, started rehabilitation treatment in October after being on a respirator, receiving a heart pump implant and fighting an infection, according to Sam Riddle, the Shabazz Family Spokesperson.
This comes after Shabazz suffered a massive heart attack on June 26.
His family says they are grateful for the support from the community and the prayers during this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.