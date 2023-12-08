Detroit activist Malik Shabazz out of hospital, back in rehabilitation center

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 8, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit activist Malik Shabazz is back in a rehabilitation center after being hospitalized earlier this week due to medical concerns.

Shabazz, the leader of the New Black Panther Nation/Marcus Garvey Movement, started rehabilitation treatment in October after being on a respirator, receiving a heart pump implant and fighting an infection, according to Sam Riddle, the Shabazz Family Spokesperson.

This comes after Shabazz suffered a massive heart attack on June 26.

His family says they are grateful for the support from the community and the prayers during this time.