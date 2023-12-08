Watch CBS News
Detroit activist Malik Shabazz out of hospital, back in rehabilitation center

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit activist Malik Shabazz is back in a rehabilitation center after being hospitalized earlier this week due to medical concerns. 

Shabazz, the leader of the New Black Panther Nation/Marcus Garvey Movement, started rehabilitation treatment in October after being on a respirator, receiving a heart pump implant and fighting an infection, according to Sam Riddle, the Shabazz Family Spokesperson. 

This comes after Shabazz suffered a massive heart attack on June 26. 

His family says they are grateful for the support from the community and the prayers during this time. 

