Major data centers may strain Michigan's electrical grid, energy experts say

Energy experts say Michigan's electrical grid can handle current demand, but as more data centers set up shop, the state may need more power and updated transmission to keep the lights on.

"It's an issue that's likely to be debated by our residents and decision makers for many years and even decades to come," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Data centers are often used to store the servers that hold large amounts of data and information. They can utilize large amounts of electrical power, too.

Saline Township is debating a major data center project, just like Livingston County.

"I can tell you there is tremendous concern from the community. There is tremendous concern about water use, there is tremendous concern about energy use, there's concern about wells going dry," Michigan Sen. Jeff Irwin said.

In Livingston County, many of those same concerns exist as well. Earlier this month, CBS News Detroit reported on the Howell Township Board approving a six-month pause on consideration of what could be one of Michigan's largest data centers on about 1,000 acres of land.

A report from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) finds that, across the country, areas with a high number of data centers experience an increased risk of outages, especially during extreme weather.

"It's not just about building new power plants' generation. It's also about building enough transmission and distribution as well," Matthew Bandyk, an energy consultant with Citizens Utility Board, said.

Right now, the report finds that Michigan is not in one of the regions at an increased risk for outages, but Bandyk said that as more data center projects move forward, the grid will need improvements.

"Our electric reliability is one of the worst in the country, and most of that is due to distribution problems," he said. "Data centers, they require their own distribution networks, and in many cases require upgrades to the transmission networks."