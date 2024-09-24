Mailboat rescues Florida man who allegedly tried to swim across Detroit River

Man rescued from Detroit River, no charges in Israel-Hamas protests at Wayne State and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A mailboat rescued a Florida man who was allegedly trying to swim from Canada to Detroit Monday night.

A J.W. Westcott crew was notified about a person who was swimming across the Detroit River, from Windsor to Detroit.

They launched the US Mail Boat J.W. Westcott II and started to searched for the swimmer in the area of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park Development.

A J.W. Westcott crew rescued a Florida man who tried to swim from Windsor, Canada to Detroit, Michigan Monday night. J.W. Westcott Company

"Around 11:00 p.m. deckhand James Sharp spotted a man swimming inside a life ring that had been thrown to him by someone on shore in Windsor," the J.W. Westcott Company said in a release. "The Westcott maneuvered alongside where James and Captain Neil Schultheiss lifted the man onto the deck of the mail boat."

After rescuing the man from the water, he told crewmembers that he was an American citizen from Florida, and was attempting to get back to the U.S.

Crewmembers said the man seemed disoriented and under the influence. He was cold, but allegedly didn't have any physical injuries.

The Florida man was transferred to the Detroit fireboat, taken to shore and then transferred to an EMS unit.

The J.W. Westcott Company delivers mail to freighters that pass through the Detroit River. Crews are staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and in addition to deliveries, crews have also assisted with many rescues in the river.

This year marks the J.W. Westcott's 150th season of operation.