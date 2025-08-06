Metro Detroit man charged with accidentally shooting co-worker

A Madison Heights, Michigan, man was charged after he accidentally shot his co-worker outside Great Lakes Crossing Mall, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Ethan Carter Wright, 26, was charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors said that on July 28, Wright offered to give his co-worker a ride home after work at the mall. As they were getting in the car, Wright attempted to take his gun from the cupholder and put it in the backseat. The gun discharged, hitting the woman in the hip.

Prosecutors said Wright is a CPL holder.

"The right to own firearms comes with basic responsibilities," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald in a statement. "As we see in this case, the careless handling of a handgun has serious consequences."

If convicted, Wright could face up to two years in prison or a $2,000 fine.