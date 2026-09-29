Madison Heights family in limbo weeks after severe weather destroyed home

It's been almost one month since severe weather swept through Metro Detroit, with some communities experiencing destructive straight-line winds. One area that hit hard was a neighborhood in Madison Heights. Some residents are still displaced by the damage.

"It's crazy ... I drive by this every time I'm on John R Road," said resident Lee Jenkins.

CBS News Detroit first met Jenkins three days after severe weather struck his home. He and his daughters lived in a home with his sister, and he kept everything important to him in the garage, from his daughters' drawings to his dad's ashes. But following the storm, he said he lost everything in a fire started by the strong winds. Now, almost one month later, he says their home still looks the same.

"Just looking at the back of the house, how everything is burned and charred," said Jenkins.

Jenkins says he's been in contact with an insurance company to get back some of his belongings and has a contractor ready to go to get their home back to normal, but he says they're being held up

"That's one thing I expected to be faster is DTE. They need to replace the pole to restore power to the house until the pole is replaced, and they said it would be about two months, which I don't know why it would take that long," said Jenkins.

And until the light goes back on in their home, Jenkins says contractors can't begin work on their home and garage until the pole is fixed.

His family is ready to get back to some normalcy, and while he and his daughters have found a place to stay, his sister has been staying in a hotel and has been approved by insurance to stay there until January.