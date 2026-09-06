Madison Heights father loses sentimental items in fire fueled by strong winds

Among the many people impacted by severe weather on Wednesday and Thursday, a Madison Heights, Michigan, father says he lost everything in a fire started by the strong winds during the storms.

"My dad's ashes were in there, a lot of the pictures my daughters drew me," said Lee Jenkins.

Jenkins and his daughters live on Groveland Street with his sister.

Although they live under her roof, he says everything that mattered to him was kept in his man cave.

"Just two feet from that was one of those $1,200 electric bikes," said Jenkins.

From his tools and a new grill to his girls, bikes and books, everything burned to the ground.

He told CBS News Detroit he wasn't staying at the home Thursday night and that neighbors were awoken by massive flames.

"I thank God I wasn't here; it was just my sister, and she got out safely, so that's good. And the neighbors got out safely," said Jenkins.

Fire damage is seen at a home on Groveland Street in Madison Heights, Michigan, on Sept. 6, 2026, three days after a blaze. CBS News Detroit

Jenkins' sister was home at the time. He said neighbors alerted her about the fire. Luckily, the only thing her home is facing is some melted wires and a hole in the ceiling.

Neighbors a block over said they found burning embers in their yard from the fire.

"I guess Mother Nature cleaned the garage for me because it needed to be cleaned," said Jenkins.

Jenkins says he's going to start reaching out to restoration companies on Tuesday due to the holiday, but there are some items he knows he will never get back.

The family has since started a GoFundMe to start replacing his and his daughter's belongings.