Madison Heights to disconnect city-run Flock license plate reader cameras

Officials in Madison Heights, Michigan, say the city will disconnect the Flock cameras it runs and will not renew its contract with the company when it expires.

In a news release posted Sunday, the city said the decision followed a review of the license plate reader program and its "responsibility to ensure that any technology in use meets established standards for accountability, privacy, and operational integrity."

According to Flock's website, the cameras record vehicle sightings at a specific place and time, capture license plates and vehicle characteristics, help authorized users find relevant vehicle evidence and provide leads for investigators to assess. However, the company came under scrutiny in August after law enforcement officers were accused of misusing Flock's camera system. According to a Washington Post report, 46 officers have been charged or accused of using the technology for "unauthorized purposes," in some instances to allegedly stalk women.

The city had been operating three Flock cameras, but no new data has been collected since they were covered and taken out of active use on Sept. 23, according to officials.

City leaders had been holding off on making a decision on the license plate readers while waiting for Flock to provide assurances that appropriate safeguards were in place and for guidance on the system's use, but officials said Sunday that the company has been unable to do so.

Officials said there are several businesses and other organizations in the city that independently contract with Flock for their own cameras.

Note: The attached video first aired on Aug. 31, 2026.