Madison Heights residents say neighborhood construction project is an ADA compliance violation

Some residents in a Madison Heights neighborhood on Groveland Street off of East Cowan Avenue say the current construction project underway is inconvenient and dangerous.

In July, residents received a letter from the city, saying that at times, the road would be closed and residents would not have access to their driveways. However, the letter also promised homeowners that "A sidewalk will be installed and maintained so you will have pedestrian access to and from your homes from the parking areas."

One resident, who asked to be anonymous, says the lack of parking spaces and uneven sidewalks due to the project is unsafe for their family and the elderly who live in the area.

"When we almost fell and also watching other neighbors almost falling, that's when I decided to do some research," the resident said.

Carol Schester, who has lived in the neighborhood since 1981, says she has to walk a block just to get to her car because of the construction. Her grandson helps her bring groceries from her car to her home while helping her navigate barriers created by the construction.

"A couple of the elderly have gone to stay with their kids; they are not even staying in their own home because of this," said Schester.

Additionally, residents say they've witnessed construction workers urinating in front of their homes and leaving trash. One resident has reached out to the city multiple times and has seen improvements. However, they believe this project is an Americans with Disabilities Act compliance violation and have filed a report with the US Department of Justice.

CBS News Detroit reached out to the city of Madison Heights for comment. The director of Public Services sent his response via email:

"Our department takes any access concerns related to construction very seriously, and immediately investigates and addresses them in the field with the project engineer. "Our engineer has determined that ample compliant access has been provided from the homes in the construction area to the requested and designated ADA parking spaces on the adjacent street. We have repeatedly maintained these standards through all phases of the construction project."

The project is said to be complete six weeks from its start date, weather permitting.