Macomb County woman wins $1 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

A Macomb County woman became a million times richer after playing a Michigan Lottery instant game.

On Monday, July 14, the 79-year-old purchased a few of the Smokin' Hot Million instant game tickets from a kiosk in a Kroger store in Shelby Township. One of those tickets gifted her a life-changing $1 million prize.

"When I scratched off the $1 million prize, I sat there and stared at the ticket for a while and then told my husband that I just won big," she said. When he asked how big, I told him: 'I think I just won $1 million.' He didn't believe me until he looked the ticket over himself. After that, we surprised our kids by inviting them over and showing them the ticket. Winning is exciting, overwhelming, and everything in between."

When she visited lottery headquarters, she decided to claim her prize in a one-time lump sum payment instead of yearly payments. She plans to share her winnings with her children, take a cruise, and pay it forward.

Since its launch in May, players have won more than $10 million playing Smokin' Hot Million. More than $36 million in prizes remain unclaimed.