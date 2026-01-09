Macomb County woman sentenced to prison for 2024 stabbing of her boyfriend

A Clinton Township woman will serve up to 30 years in prison for assault with intent to murder of her then-boyfriend in 2024, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jennifer Hayes, 30, was sentenced Thursday by Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer M. Faunce for a term of 10 ½ to 30 years in prison. She did face up to life in prison, according to previous news reports.

Hayes was convicted in November after a five-day trial on the case.

She initially faced charges of both assault with intent to murder and aggravated domestic violence.

The conviction results from a July 3, 2024, incident during which authorities say Hayes stabbed her boyfriend multiple times as he was sleeping in their Clinton Township home. The man suffered 14 stab wounds, including one to the side of his neck.

A neighbor found the injured man hours after the assault, prosecutors said. He continues to receive medical and therapeutic treatment for the effects of the injuries.

Hayes was ordered to pay restitution under the Crime Victim's Rights Act.

"Violent crime will not be tolerated in Macomb County, and my office remains committed to holding offenders fully accountable under the law. Our mission is, and will continue to be, to protect the public and ensure the safety of our communities," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said about the sentencing.