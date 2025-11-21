Metro Detroit woman convicted in stabbing of boyfriend in Clinton Township

A Clinton Township, Michigan, woman was found guilty of assault with intent to murder in connection with the 2024 stabbing of her boyfriend.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, 30-year-old Jennifer Hayes was convicted after a five-day jury trial.

Prosecutors say on July 3, 2024, Hayes stabbed her boyfriend multiple times at his Clinton Township home. Prosecutors say the boyfriend suffered 14 stab wounds, including one in the neck, and recovered from his injuries.

Hayes was initially charged with assault with intent to murder and aggravated domestic violence.

"I thank the jury for their dedication and careful attention throughout a lengthy trial involving extensive testimony and evidence. Our justice system relies on citizens who are willing to fulfill their civic duty in cases like this," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 8, 2026. Hayes faces up to life in prison.