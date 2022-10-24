Macomb County Warden George Stephenson placed on "stop order" after prison homicide

(CBS DETROIT) - Macomb Correctional Facility's Warden George Stephenson was placed on "stop order" Oct. 18 pending internal investigations, officials say. A stop order meaning Stephenson is barred from entering the prison.

This comes after a prisoner stabbed another prisoner multiple times in the back, arm and face.

Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson Chris Gautz says Stephenson has not been fired and there is no police investigation related to Stephenson. Gautz explained whenever there is criminal activity, like the recent homicide, MSP is called and they conduct an investigation.

Willis Chapman, who is the correctional facilities administration assistant deputy director of operations, has assumed control of facility operations of the Macomb Correctional Facility as warden.

Chapman is the former warden at the prison and will also continue in his current role.