Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announces new policy limiting adjournments in cases

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced a new policy aimed at limiting adjournments in cases and reducing court delays.

Officials say the "Two-and-Through" policy, which is effective immediately, would allow prosecuting attorneys to agree to no more than two adjournments per case. After two adjournments, prosecutors must object or seek approval from County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

The policy, however, does not limit judges, who will maintain full authority to grant adjournments even if a prosecutor objects.

"Justice delayed is justice denied," Lucido said in a news release. "This policy is about keeping our system fair, efficient, and focused on the rights of victims who deserve to see their cases resolved without unnecessary delay."

Lucido added, "By setting clear expectations and encouraging preparation on both sides, we can move cases forward more efficiently. Victims deserve prompt justice - Two-and-Through helps make that happen."