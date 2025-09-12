Watch CBS News
Local News

Macomb County man, 84, wins $481K Fantasy 5 jackpot win

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Live
CBS News Detroit Live

An 84-year-old Michigan man says he has plans to share his "good fortune" after winning a $481,582 Fantasy 5 jackpot. 

The Macomb County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Aug. 16, 2025, drawing: 01-03-07-23-38. The man purchased his ticket on the Michigan Lottery's website. 

"After I bought my ticket online, I wrote down my numbers so I could check them the next day," said the player in a statement. "The morning after the drawing, I got on MichiganLottery.com to look at the results and saw someone won the jackpot. I started matching my numbers and went into shock when I realized I was the jackpot winner!"  

The man plans to share his winnings with his family and then save the rest.

"I have been playing Fantasy 5 for a long time hoping to win big, and I can't believe it finally happened," the man said. 

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1, and for an extra $1 per play, players can add EZmatch to a ticket, affording players the chance to win $500 instantly, according to the Michigan Lottery. 

Players can also add Double Play to Fantasy 5 tickets for an extra $1 per play, which gives them a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the Double Play drawing.

Drawings are held each night at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue