Macomb County man, 84, wins $481K Fantasy 5 jackpot win

An 84-year-old Michigan man says he has plans to share his "good fortune" after winning a $481,582 Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The Macomb County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Aug. 16, 2025, drawing: 01-03-07-23-38. The man purchased his ticket on the Michigan Lottery's website.

"After I bought my ticket online, I wrote down my numbers so I could check them the next day," said the player in a statement. "The morning after the drawing, I got on MichiganLottery.com to look at the results and saw someone won the jackpot. I started matching my numbers and went into shock when I realized I was the jackpot winner!"

The man plans to share his winnings with his family and then save the rest.

"I have been playing Fantasy 5 for a long time hoping to win big, and I can't believe it finally happened," the man said.

Each Fantasy 5 play is $1, and for an extra $1 per play, players can add EZmatch to a ticket, affording players the chance to win $500 instantly, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Players can also add Double Play to Fantasy 5 tickets for an extra $1 per play, which gives them a second chance to win up to $110,000 in the Double Play drawing.

Drawings are held each night at 7:29 p.m. Tickets can be purchased until 7:08 p.m. on the day of the drawing.