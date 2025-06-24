Macomb County man reconvicted of shooting, killing his boss

A Macomb County man has been reconvicted in the 2018 murder of his boss in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Prosecutors allege that on Jan. 9, 2018, Jerry Motley brought a gun to his job at Reliable Fence in Clinton Township and shot his co-worker, Angelo Micale, twice. Officials say Motley then went to the office of the company's owner, Thomas Badke, and shot him at close range, killing Badke. Micale survived the shooting.

On June 20, a jury convicted Motley, 32, of first-degree premeditated murder, going armed with a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and two counts of felony firearm. A jury rejected Motley's claim that he was legally insane at the time of the shooting.

Motley was on trial for a second time after prosecutors said his first conviction was overturned after his defense team was found to be ineffective.

"Justice has finally been served. Despite the delays and the defendant's claims of insanity, the jury saw the truth. This was a cold, calculated, and premeditated murder. The verdict reaffirms the strength of the evidence and the seriousness of this crime. I commend our trial team for their dedication to securing justice for the victims and the community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a statement.

Motley will be sentenced on Aug. 7.