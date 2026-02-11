Macomb County man enters plea in Troy Corewell parking garage shooting incident

A Macomb County man has pleaded no contest to charges resulting from a shooting last March in a Michigan hospital's parking garage.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 17 in Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court. Robert Paljusevic had faced trial on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The case involves a shooting that authorities say was a targeted situation on March 20, 2025, in the parking garage at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital. Five rounds were fired, and the injured person immediately sought treatment in the emergency department.

The shooter was taken into custody that morning at a home in Macomb Township.

Troy Police Department Detective Carlo Pizzorni testified in court last year that there was a falling out between Paljusevic and the victim after Paljusevic wasn't invited to a private viewing of the man's father, who had died a few weeks previously.

In response to the shooting and search for the suspect, the hospital, a day care center and nearby schools went into lockdown mode. More than 100 officers from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted on the call.

The above video originally aired on July 2, 2025.