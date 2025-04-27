2 drivers shoot at each other on highway in Macomb County, police say; 2 injured

Police in Macomb County are investigating a shooting that closed down over one mile of eastbound Interstate 94 Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the drivers of a black Chevrolet Malibu and a silver vehicle were shooting at each other at 12:55 p.m. on I-94 near 10 Mile Road.

The driver of the Chevrolet then rear-ended a GMC Acadia, and the motorist of the silver vehicle continued driving east on the freeway. The drivers of the Chevrolet and GMC pulled onto the right shoulder, and one of the Chevrolet passengers carried a pistol up the embankment and threw it before returning to the Chevrolet, police say.

The pistol was recovered, and St Clair Shores Emergency Medical Services transported two people who were in the Chevrolet to the hospital for medical treatment. Officials say there were no other reported injuries.

Over a mile of the highway was shut down for most of Saturday as Michigan State Police investigated.

Lieutenant Mike Shaw said detectives are currently working to find the motive of the shooting and the relationship between the two vehicles.