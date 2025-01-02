Macomb County 911 dispatcher helps couple deliver baby

Cybertruck explosion outside Trump Hotel investigated as possible terrorism act and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — A Macomb County dispatcher helped a couple deliver their baby over the phone after a man called 911 saying his wife had gone into labor.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office dispatcher Cidnee Schramm answered the call around 5:42 a.m. on Dec. 29 after the expectant mother's husband called when his wife's water broke and her contractions were less than one minute apart.

Schramm calmly aided the man in delivering the baby, instructing him where to place his hand as the baby appeared and to wipe fluid out of the baby's mouth with a dry towel as well as how to stimulate the baby's breathing after birth.

During the call, the mother can be heard, and by the end of the call, so can a newborn crying.

Schramm remained on the phone until the Clinton Township Fire Department arrived.

"We are incredibly proud of the composed and professional manner in which Dispatcher Schramm handled this call," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "Dispatchers like Cidnee prepare diligently for instances like this, and we are thankful for this positive outcome."

The sheriff's office says the mother and her newborn are doing well.