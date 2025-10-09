Macomb County corrections deputy charged in assault of inmate

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office charged a corrections deputy accused of assaulting an inmate last month.

Deputy Daniel Gallus was arraigned on Thursday on one count of obstruction of justice and one count of aggravated assault. Gallus received a $10,000 personal bond.

Prosecutors allege that on Sept. 5, Gallus assaulted an inmate at the Macomb County Jail. The assault resulted in the inmate needing a head scan and stitches.

"We are aware of the charges filed against one of our Corrections Deputies," Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. "The Sheriff's Office holds all personnel to the highest professional and ethical standards, especially regarding the use of force. While the legal process unfolds, we remain committed to transparency, accountability, and maintaining the public's trust."

Gallus is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on Oct. 20.

"I want to be clear: in Macomb County, everyone is treated the same under the law. No one is above the law, regardless of profession or position. At the same time, every individual is entitled to the presumption of innocence unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. We must allow the justice system to run its course."