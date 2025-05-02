Macomb County ATM tampering suspect is wanted by immigration authorities

A suspect in an ATM safebreaking incident is now under investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido's office related those details in a press release.

Jose Leonardo Aguilar, 31, who was living in Mount Clemens, was arraigned in Sterling Heights District Court 41-A. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 14.

The ATM tampering happened at the Blue Ox Credit Union in Sterling Heights. The press release said law enforcement officers spotted several people acting in a suspicious manner near the ATM. The officers immediately turned on emergency lights and sirens.

"The sharp-eyed and quick footed efforts of our law enforcement officers were able to stop this criminal activity as it was happening," Lucido said in the press release.

Aguilar was the first one apprehended. While the others ran off, police gave chase and all were eventually caught and charged.

Upon review of the prosecutor's office on the case, Aguilar was charged with safe breaking and conspiracy to safe breaking, both of which are felonies that are punishable by up to life in prison.

Since his arrest, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has become involved with Aguilar's status. Federal authorities have placed an additional hold preventing his release until further notice.