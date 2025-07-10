Mackinac Bridge contributes $193M annually to Michigan's economy, study shows

A new economic impact study revealed that the Mackinac Bridge's operation, events and tourism contribute $193 million annually to Michigan's economy and support 1,449 jobs.

According to the study performed by Public Sector Consultants, for every $1 in toll fees collected, $7.27 was generated in spending for Michigan. The study also explored the impact of the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk, which drew nearly 33,000 participants in 2024 and stimulated $3 million in spending across the state, including $2.4 million in nearby counties. The bridge walk also generated $250,000, which officials say supports public safety and services, schools and local infrastructure.

Results of the study were presented on Wednesday during the Mackinac Bridge Authority's annual meeting on Mackinac Island.

"We've always known that the operation of the Mackinac Bridge, as well as special events including the Annual Bridge Walk, have had a significant impact on the local communities and beyond," said Mackinac Bridge Authority Vice Chairman William Milliken. "We're so pleased to see this study confirms and validates the positive impact it has for businesses and local governments."

The study found the Mackinac Bridge Authority has a substantial impact on Cheboygan, Emmet and Mackinac counties, with operations spending generating more than $100,000 each year in local taxes.