Lyme disease cases on the rise in Lenawee County, officials warn

The Lenawee County Health Department is warning residents about a rise in confirmed Lyme disease cases in the county this year.

As of July 1, county health officials have reported 10 cases of the disease in 2025. Officials warn that if that trend continues, cases could double by the end of the year, marking the highest number in the last five years. Since 2021, Lyme disease cases have increased by 67% in Lenawee County and 25% since 2024.

Lyme disease is transmitted by the blacklegged tick, commonly known as the deer tick, according to health officials, and is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi.

Officials say that while not all ticks carry a disease, some can transmit serious illnesses. If you are bitten, you should remove the tick quickly and carefully.

Symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle aches or a rash, and will typically present one to two weeks after a tick bite. If a tick is attached to you for more than 24 hours, contact your health care provider immediately. Treatment with antibiotics can reduce the risk of complications, officials said.

Health officials advise residents to take the necessary steps to reduce the risk of tick bites and tick-borne illnesses, like avoiding tick-infested areas, using insect repellent, performing daily tick checks, and bathing and showering after being outdoors.