Watch CBS News
Local News

Lost and found $5,000 in cash was returned to owner - who didn't believe police at first

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Farmington Hills to discuss deer population; NBA playoff hurdle for Pistons; and more top stories
Farmington Hills to discuss deer population; NBA playoff hurdle for Pistons; and more top stories 04:00

Michigan State Police were able to solve a case of lost and found, returning $5,000 in cash to the rightful owner in Monroe. 

The incident happened Friday, when a trooper from the Monroe Post who was on patrol noticed and picked up about $5,000 in cash in the middle of Huber Drive in the City of Monroe, according to the report from Michigan State Police. 

The trooper had no leads on where the cash came from. But the officer contacted a nearby bank and learned someone had just withdrawn cash in that amount. 

Following up on that information, the trooper tried to call the individual in the expectation of returning the cash if it matched up. 

"The subject must have been listening to our public service announcements on being a victim of fraud and believed he was being scammed and hung up on the trooper several times," the report said. "The trooper was able to convince the subject that this was not a scam and was able to return the money to its rightful owner." 

Once the connections were made, police learned the individual had put the money in their pants pocket after leaving the bank, "and it somehow fell out." 

"The MSP was happy to return the funds," the report said. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.