Family and friends share memories of London Thomas at candlelight vigil and balloon release

The body of 17-year-old London Thomas was found in Southfield, Michigan, on April 26, over three weeks after she was reported missing.

Thomas's family and friends gathered in Redford Township on Saturday for a candlelight vigil and balloon release to mark what would've been her 18th birthday.

"She loved everyone, and by this turnout, from what you see, her love spread far," Jasma Bennett, Thomas's mom, said.

The gathering took place at Claude Allison Park.

"You know we really miss her, we really love her," Darius Hatcher, Thomas's uncle, said, "and we do have a sense of peace and comfort to a certain extent with today, and we're just trying to make it as happy as possible as opposed to the tragedy that's set before us, so we're trying to remember the fun and happy times."

Thomas's loved ones are making sure that she's not forgotten and that she will be remembered for being a decent human being with a bright future ahead.

"She had a bright spirit, she was loving, she was caring, full of energy, always the life of the party, as you can see," Danielle Douglas, Thomas's cousin, said.

While the purpose of the vigil was to celebrate the life of Thomas, her family members continue to ask for answers and justice, just like they have been since she went missing on April 5.

"We hate the way everything happened, but today we just need justice." Cedric Salisbury, Thomas's dad, said.

"I know they got suspects and I'm waiting on them to charge them," Jestina Martin, Thomas's grandmother, said.

Bennett says that police have not given her any new information other than that the investigation is still ongoing.

Earlier this month, 48-year-old Charla Rashida Pendergrass was charged with lying to police officers in connection with the investigation into Thomas's death.