Rideshare driver, teen critically injured in Detroit shooting on Lodge Freeway, police say

Michigan State Police troopers on Saturday were investigating a shooting on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit that critically injured a rideshare driver and a 17-year-old boy.

The state agency said the driver, a 30-year-old Hamtramck man, entered the northbound side of the freeway from Livernois Avenue before his vehicle was shot at "multiple times" by at least one person in an unknown vehicle. Police haven't disclosed whether there were multiple shooters.

The man stopped on Meyers Road, while the vehicle carrying the shooter, or shooters, continued traveling. He and the teen, who was riding in his vehicle, suffered "several" gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

"Troopers are currently working to determine the motive for this shooting," Michigan State Police First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said in a written statement late Saturday morning. "They are using technology along the victims route to attempt to identify a suspect vehicle."

Shaw is asking anyone who has information about the shooting to call Michigan State Police at 1-855-642-4847.