Locker room assault against 80-year-old man results in jury conviction

A Michigan man was found guilty by jury of assault against an 80-year-old at the YMCA in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

"The victim was left unconscious and bleeding, and he had to be hospitalized after this assault," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in the press release. "When we first brought charges, I said this was a vicious, senseless attack and clearly the jury agreed after looking at the evidence. Their verdict will hopefully provide the victim a measure of justice."

Malik Ali Smith, 21, of Farmington Hills, will be sentenced May 20 in Oakland County Circuit Court on the resulting conviction of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, the prosecutor's office reported.

According to testimony, Smith and the victim argued inside a locker room on March 1, 2024. A witness intervened after he heard the altercation and saw Smith slam the victim's head against a counter.

Smith faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge.