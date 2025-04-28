Watch CBS News
Local News

Locker room assault against 80-year-old man results in jury conviction

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Farmington Hills to discuss deer population; NBA playoff hurdle for Pistons; and more top stories
Farmington Hills to discuss deer population; NBA playoff hurdle for Pistons; and more top stories 04:00

A Michigan man was found guilty by jury of assault against an 80-year-old at the YMCA in Farmington Hills, Michigan. 

"The victim was left unconscious and bleeding, and he had to be hospitalized after this assault," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in the press release. "When we first brought charges, I said this was a vicious, senseless attack and clearly the jury agreed after looking at the evidence. Their verdict will hopefully provide the victim a measure of justice." 

Malik Ali Smith, 21, of Farmington Hills, will be sentenced May 20 in Oakland County Circuit Court on the resulting conviction of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, the prosecutor's office reported. 

According to testimony, Smith and the victim argued inside a locker room on March 1, 2024. A witness intervened after he heard the altercation and saw Smith slam the victim's head against a counter. 

Smith faces up to 10 years in prison on the charge. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.