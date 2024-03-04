Farmington Hills man charged in assault of 80-year-old man at YMCA

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with assaulting an 80-year-old man at the YMCA in Farmington Hills last week, officials said.

Malik Ali Smith, of Farmington Hills, has been charged with assault with intent to murder in this incident. He faces up to life in prison.

At 10:45 a.m. on Friday, March 1, Smith allegedly got into an argument with an 80-year-old man in the locker room at the YMCA on Farmington Road, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

A witness heard a physical interaction occur, and when he went to see what was going on, he saw the victim slumped over the counter.

The defendant allegedly slammed the 80-year-old's head into the counter. The witness intervened and pulled Smith away from the victim.

Smith left the YMCA but was later located by law enforcement officials and taken into custody.

The 80-year-old man was hospitalized due to the injuries he sustained and is in critical condition.

Smith was arraigned on Saturday, March 2, and given a $250,000 cash/surety, no 10% bond. He is currently in custody at the Oakland County Jail, the prosecutor's office said.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for March 13.

"This was a vicious, senseless attack," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I commend the witness who intervened, and we will seek justice for this victim."