Lockdown at Jackson High School lifted after hoax phone call made to multiple schools

JACKSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A lockdown at Jackson High School has been lifted after the Jackson Police Department determined a threatening phone call was a hoax.

In a Facebook post at about 9:14 a.m., officials announced Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways were placed in a lockdown after the Jackson Police Department received a threatening phone call from an unknown number.

Police were at the school investigating.

In another update at about 9:34 a.m., school officials said the lockdown had been lifted.

"The Lockdown at JHS has been lifted," according to the Jackson Highschool Facebook post. "We have received the All Clear from JPD. This was a hoax call made by an unknown Google Number. We understand that this phone call has been sent to other schools across Michigan this morning."

In addition, school officials say students and staff at Jackson High School and Jackson Pathways will be released early, with buses arriving at the schools by 10 a.m.

"We understand that this situation was concerning and scary for all involved," said JPS Superintendent Jeff Beal. "Please talk with your students about today. We will have counselors on hand tomorrow when we return to school tomorrow."