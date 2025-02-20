Video shows Livonia police rescuing deer from rope entanglement

Police officers in Livonia, Michigan, took a creative approach to freeing a deer that became entangled in a tree-entwined rope Sunday morning.

The animal's antlers had become twisted in the end of a rope. It could not free itself as the other end of the rope was twisted among the tree branches. The resident noticed the animal struggling to get loose, and called for help.

"Since Animal Control is not regularly available on weekends, our officers took action," the report said.

The solution the officers came up with was to stand at a distance and use a pole saw to cut the rope. That effort freed the deer from the entrapment. It ran off with the short end of rope still amid its antlers.

"The Livonia Police Department is proud to be a full-service agency, always ready to help when duty calls. Great work, Officers!" the report said.