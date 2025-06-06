Watch CBS News
Livonia police officer shoots armed man who was "behaving erratically"

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Police in Livonia, Michigan, say an officer shot a man who they say was acting erratically and pointed a gun at the officer Friday afternoon.

Authorities received a call at about 2:10 p.m. about a 31-year-old Livonia man with a gun near Middlebelt and Five Mile roads. The caller told police that the man was acting erratically.

Responding officers made contact with the man, who pointed the gun at an officer. Livonia police say the officer fired his weapon, striking the man. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

His current condition is unknown. Police say the officer was not injured.

Michigan State Police is investigating the shooting.

