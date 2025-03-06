Watch CBS News
Construction begins soon on M-14/I-96 freeway in Livonia and Plymouth Township

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Lane restrictions will be in effect Friday through Sunday night as Michigan Department of Transportation gets ready for a rebuild of M-14/I-96 in Livonia and Plymouth Township. 

The two-year, $140 million project involves reconstruction of the freeway. The eastbound side will be worked on this year; the westbound side is scheduled for 2026. A series of temporary lane restrictions was in effect Feb. 28-March 2; this weekend's work also is one of the preliminary steps.

About 125,000 vehicles a day pass through the construction area, which follows along both sides of the I-275 interchange. 

The work will include road reconstruction including all ramps and at the I-275 interchange; rehabilitation of 17 bridges; drainage system improvements; freeway lighting replacement; and new Intelligent Transportation System Technology.   

Here's what to expect in the next few days: 

March 7-10 

Westbound M-14 will be closed from I-275 to Sheldon Road from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday with lane restrictions beginning west of Beck Road. 

The following ramps will be closed: 

  • Northbound and southbound I-275 to westbound M-14.  
  • Sheldon Road to westbound M-14.  
  • Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road.  
  • Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275. 

In addition, Westbound traffic will be detoured via southbound I-275, westbound I-94 and northbound US-23 to M-14. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23, eastbound I-94 and northbound I-275 to eastbound M-14/I-96. 

5 a.m. March 10 - late 2025  

Eastbound M-14 will have one lane open from west of Beck Road to Levan Road.  

Westbound M-14 will have two lanes open from Levan Road to Beck Road.  

The following ramps will be closed: 

  • Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275.  
  • Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14.  
  • Northbound/southbound Beck Road to eastbound M-14.  
  • Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14.  

Project details and maps can be found here

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

