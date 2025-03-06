Construction begins soon on M-14/I-96 freeway in Livonia and Plymouth Township

Lane restrictions will be in effect Friday through Sunday night as Michigan Department of Transportation gets ready for a rebuild of M-14/I-96 in Livonia and Plymouth Township.

The two-year, $140 million project involves reconstruction of the freeway. The eastbound side will be worked on this year; the westbound side is scheduled for 2026. A series of temporary lane restrictions was in effect Feb. 28-March 2; this weekend's work also is one of the preliminary steps.

About 125,000 vehicles a day pass through the construction area, which follows along both sides of the I-275 interchange.

The work will include road reconstruction including all ramps and at the I-275 interchange; rehabilitation of 17 bridges; drainage system improvements; freeway lighting replacement; and new Intelligent Transportation System Technology.

Here's what to expect in the next few days:

March 7-10

Westbound M-14 will be closed from I-275 to Sheldon Road from 9 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday with lane restrictions beginning west of Beck Road.

The following ramps will be closed:

Northbound and southbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

Sheldon Road to westbound M-14.

Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road.

Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275.

In addition, Westbound traffic will be detoured via southbound I-275, westbound I-94 and northbound US-23 to M-14. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via southbound US-23, eastbound I-94 and northbound I-275 to eastbound M-14/I-96.

5 a.m. March 10 - late 2025

Eastbound M-14 will have one lane open from west of Beck Road to Levan Road.

Westbound M-14 will have two lanes open from Levan Road to Beck Road.

The following ramps will be closed:

Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275.

Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14.

Northbound/southbound Beck Road to eastbound M-14.

Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14.

Project details and maps can be found here.