Construction begins Friday for M-14/I-96 rebuild near Livonia. Here's what to know

By Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

The Michigan Department of Transportation starts lane restrictions Friday in preparation for road work in the area of M-14 and Interstate 96. 

The two-year, $140 million project is intended to rebuild M-14/I-96 between Sheldon Road and Newburgh Road in Plymouth Township and the city of Livonia in Wayne County, affecting the highway on both sides of the I-275 interchange. About 125,000 vehicles each day pass through that area, MDOT says. 

The work will include road reconstruction including all ramps and at the I-275 interchange; rehabilitation of 17 bridges; drainage system improvements; freeway lighting replacement; and new Intelligent Transportation System Technology. This year's work focuses on the eastbound lanes of M-14/I-96; the westbound lanes and Metro Trail will be rebuilt in 2026. 

MDOT says this two-year project is expected to directly and indirectly support 1,336 jobs, based on economic modeling. 

Project details and maps can be found at here.

Lane and ramp closures

From 9 a.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, the following ramps will be closed: 

  • Newburgh Road to westbound M-14/I-96.  
  • Westbound M-14 to southbound I-275.  
  • Southbound I-275 to westbound M-14.  
  • Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road.  
  • Sheldon Road to westbound M-14.  

Lane restrictions starting 9 a.m. Friday

Eastbound M-14 will have two lanes open from west of Beck Road to Levan Road through Friday, March 7. 

Westbound M-14 will have one lane open from Levan Road to west of Beck Road through Thursday, March 6.  

March 7-10 

Westbound M-14 will be closed from I-275 to Sheldon Road from 9 a.m. March 7 to 5 a.m. March 10, with lane restrictions beginning east of Levan Road.  

The following ramps will be closed: 

  • Northbound and southbound I-275 to westbound M-14.  
  • Sheldon Road to westbound M-14.  
  • Westbound M-14 to Sheldon Road.  
  • Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275.  

Eastbound M-14 will be closed from Sheldon Road to I-275 from 8 p.m. March 7, to 5 a.m. March 10, with lane restrictions beginning west of Beck Road.  

The following ramps will be closed: 

  • Northbound/southbound Beck Road to eastbound M-14.  
  • Sheldon Road to eastbound M-14.   

The following detours will be posted: 

  • Westbound M-14 will be detoured via southbound I-275, westbound I-94 and northbound US-23 to M-14.  
  • Eastbound M-14 will be detoured via southbound US-23, eastbound I-94 and northbound I-275 to eastbound M-14/I-96.   

March 10 until late 2025 

Eastbound M-14 will have one lane open from west of Beck Road to Levan Road.  

Westbound M-14 will have two lanes open from Levan Road to Beck Road.  

  • The following ramps will be closed: 
  • Eastbound M-14 to northbound/southbound I-275.  
  • Northbound I-275 to westbound M-14.  
  • Northbound/southbound Beck Road to eastbound M-14. 
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

