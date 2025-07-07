Watch CBS News
Crime

Livonia man arrested in alleged drunk driving crash with Amish buggy

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A 22-year-old Livonia man was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired after allegedly crashing into an Amish buggy, the Gladwin County Sheriff's Office said. 

Deputies say the crash happened at around 11:12 p.m. on July 4, when the man, driving a 2019 Toyota 4Runner, struck a buggy while driving eastbound on Wirtz Road near Nickless Road in Gladwin County. 

amish-buggy-crash-gladwin-county.jpg
Gladwin County Sheriff's Office

Two of the buggy's passengers, a 16-year-old Amish boy and a 22-year-old Amish woman, were injured in the crash and received medical treatment. 

Deputies arrested the Livonia man and lodged him in the Gladwin County Jail for charges of operating while intoxicated, causing injury. 

He is expected to be arraigned sometime this week. 

