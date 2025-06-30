Livingston County encourages veterans to check eligibility for benefits

From housing, accessing military benefits and health care to finding community and preventing veteran suicide, there's a lot to tackle in the years after a veteran comes home.

Vietnam veteran David Mester noted that veterans face slightly different effects.

"Veterans in Livingston County, I'm sure, like many other veterans, they have the problems of presumptive diseases, from the Gulf War, the Vietnam veterans have problems with Agent Orange mostly," Mester said.

Mester also leads the Livingston County Veterans Council. He said he's seen many Vietnam vets die.

"There were 2.2 million veterans that served in Vietnam; there are less than 700,000 Vietnam veterans today," Mester said.

Veterans who served with the U.S. Military often have to navigate all-new systems when they come home. Livingston County Veterans Services held an open house on Monday that they hope will bring in more veterans to help navigate the sometimes difficult process of life stateside.

"Some of the challenges regarding VA claims and getting into the healthcare system is just simply knowing what you qualify for," said Ramon Baca, the director of the Livingston County Veteran Services.

Baca said veterans also have to navigate services that charge for their help-- or even worse, fraudsters.

"There absolutely are scams out there like that, and there are folks that aren't scamming you, but there are entities that charge," he said.

Mester said he used help from the Livingston County Veteran Services years ago and now works alongside the organization. He encouraged anyone who has served to find out what benefits they have access to now that they're home.