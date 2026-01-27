Livingston County store aims to help people with disabilities learn more independent skills

Eventually, a new shop in Fowlerville, Michigan, will sell all kinds of goods, including handmade items by students learning new and more independent skills.

"I love crafting, so that's a lot of fun," said Brianna Grabowski, one of the store's employees.

The new retail space called Torch 180 has a sister coffee shop just across the street with the same mission. Grabowski said she got involved with the store after hearing about her own sister's experience working at the coffee shop.

"I do have ADHD and autism, so sometimes it's hard to stay still," she said.

Grabowski said it can be hard for her to focus and communicate sometimes, too, but that's where Torch 180 comes in. Grabowski said she's excited to hone skills that will help on the job.

"What I'm excited about-- is one of them is getting to meet new people and getting to communicate with them and just build relationships," she said.

Rhonda Callahan, the founder and executive director of Torch 180, says the new retail space provides a lot of opportunities for people with differing abilities, like working the cash register, stocking items, and even making things.

"It's so much about soft skills, it's so much learning to communicate, learning how to call in, learning how to not lose your job, learning how to manage yourself," said Callahan.

She said those soft skills are all tied up with self-confidence.

"We work a lot on building self-esteem and giving power to the individuals that come through our program," Callahan said.

Callahan said she's not stopping with the cafe and retail space. She envisions a creative space in the basement for students to work on their crafts to sell, and creating an apartment on the third floor of the building for independent living training.

"I really wanted to be able to show that you can do it and we're going to help you," Callahan said.