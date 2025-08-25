Livingston County baton twirlers return home from competition in Italy as world champions

A group of talented young ladies with the Limited Edition Baton Twirling Corps in Livingston County came home with gold, silver and bronze medals at the International Baton Twirling Federation World Majorette Championships this summer in Italy.

"The competition was really fun. It was nice to get to see all these different teams from different countries," said Taylor Hack, an 11th grader on the team.

Hack said it was fun to see how teams from other countries brought their own spin to their routines.

"In traditional core, we had just normal tap shoes, and they would have boots on, which seemed to be a really big thing out there, and we did really well going there for the first time as a team," said Hack.

The team brought home multiple awards in three junior division events.

"We'd have to be up so early — it was like 4 or 5 a.m.," said Anita Stokes, another 11th grader on the team.

In the end, those early mornings and months of training they put in here at home clearly paid off.

"It just felt very surreal and almost like it was just a dream, because we worked so hard on it. And obviously we thought that we could do well, but I don't think we ever thought we could get gold and be world champions," said Brooke Brown, an eighth grader on the team.

The team said they're looking forward to more training now that they're home.

"Just keep twirling, keep having fun with friends. I really enjoy it and I'm not sure if we're going back, but I'm sure we'll keep working hard," said 12th grader Kara Blank.