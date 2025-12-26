Lions fan involved in altercation with DK Metcalf speaks out, denies using racial slurs

A Lions fan who was involved in an altercation with Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf at the Dec. 21 Detroit-Pittsburgh game spoke out publicly for the first time on Friday.

Ryan Kennedy, along with attorneys Shawn Head and Sean Murphy, held a press conference, denying allegations that he made racial comments toward Metcalf during a commercial break.

The NFL suspended Metcalf for the final two games of the 2025 season after video captured the incident in Ford Field. The 28-year-old was seen walking over to Kennedy, grabbing his shirt and throwing a punch. Following the incident, attorneys released a statement, saying that allegations of Kennedy using "any racial, misogynistic, or hate-based slur" toward Metcalf were "completely false."

On Friday, Kennedy again denied those allegations, saying, "I didn't use any racial slurs, no hate speech, none of that stuff at the game ... Fifteen years, season ticket holder for the Lions, I've never done that at all."

Kennedy then directed his attention to Metcalf, asking him to shut down those allegations.

"DeKaylin, if you're watching this, man, if you could just say that, please. My family is getting threats, and it's not cool, so whether you said that or not, I'm sure you didn't want that to happen to the family. Even if you did, I forgive you, man," he said.

Head claims that Kennedy called Metcalf by his first name and asked him for an autograph on a Steelers jersey. He says Ford Field security investigated the incident and allowed Kennedy to return to his seat.

"He (Kennedy) knows what the rules are, and he stays within them. He doesn't use profanity, he doesn't use any racially-motivated hate speech, and none of that occurred," Head said.

"Cheering from the stands to professional athletes is to be expected. That is commonplace. That's probably happened since the history of sporting events. But, again, what's unusual here is a professional athlete coming into the stands, making contact with a spectator and then the false accusations that resulted sometime after that."

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Metcalf allegedly had a history with Kennedy last season when he played for Seattle and reported him to Seahawks security. When asked about that incident, Head confirmed that a complaint was filed, but an investigation by Seahawks and Lions personnel did not find any conduct violations.

Head says they are seeking accountability and "correct the record." He says they are looking into their next steps.