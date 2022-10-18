Watch CBS News
Lions DL Levi Onwuzurike out for year after back surgery

CBS Detroit

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike is out for the season after having back surgery earlier this month.

Lions coach Dan Campbell made the announcement Monday.

"That's a little bit of a gut punch," he said.

Detroit has struggled over the years in part because of its difficulties to select productive players in the second round of the NFL draft, and Onwuzurike is the latest example. The Lions drafted the former Washington standout with the No. 41 pick overall in 2021 and he had an underwhelming rookie season.

Onwuzurike played in 16 games as a backup last year and had 35 tackles, including one sack. While trying to recover from a back injury this season, he did not play in a game.

The Lions (1-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (4-2) on the road Sunday.

