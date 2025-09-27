How to watch Cleveland Browns vs. Detroit Lions game for NFL Week 4

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Detroit Lions host the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are a number of ways fans can watch and stream Monday's game.

David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for two touchdowns apiece, and the Lions sacked Lamar Jackson seven times in a 38-30 win over the Baltimore Ravens in primetime Monday night.

Detroit outgained Baltimore 224 yards to 85 on the ground and scored on drives of 98 and 96 yards as the Lions picked up their first win in Baltimore, snapping a five-game skid to the Ravens.

The Browns (1-2) picked up their first win of the season by rallying for a 13-10 victory over NFC North leader Green Bay last Sunday. Cleveland scored 13 points in the final 3:38 of the fourth quarter, including Andre Szmyt's 55-yard game-winning field goal as time expired.

Cleveland's defense held Packers running back Josh Jacobs to just 30 yards on 16 carries and sacked quarterback Jordan Love five times.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Browns and Lions at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Browns vs. the Browns on cable?

Fox will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Where can you stream the Browns vs. the Lions?

Fans can stream Sunday's Browns-Lions game on NFL+.

Browns vs. Lions history

The Lions are 19-6 all-time against the Browns, according to Pro Football Reference, in a rivarly series that dates back to the 1950s, when the two sides met four times in NFL Championship games.

Cleveland posted a 13-10 win over Detroit in the last meeting between the two teams in 2021, snapping a four-game skid in the series.

Between 2002 and 2014, Detroit and Cleveland met annually during the preseason in the "Great Lakes Classic."

Detroit's last win over Cleveland was a 38-24 victory at home in 2017.

Who is predicted to win Browns vs. Lions?

The Lions are 9.5-point favorites to win in Week 4.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 5: Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals, Oct. 5 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 6: Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs, Oct. 12 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 7: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions at Washington Commanders, Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 11: Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: Lions vs. New York Giants, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Browns' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Cleveland's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 5: Browns vs. Vikings, Oct. 5, at 9:30 a.m. (London)

Week 6: Browns at Steelers, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m.

Week 7: Browns vs. Dolphins, Oct. 19 at 1 p.m.

Week 8: Browns at Patriots, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Browns at Jets, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Browns vs. Ravens, Nov. 16 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 12: Browns at Raiders, Nov. 23 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 13: Browns vs. 49ers, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Browns vs. Titans, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Browns at Bears, Dec. 14 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Browns vs. Bills, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Browns vs. Steelers, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Browns at Bengals, TBD