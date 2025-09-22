Detroit Lions sack Lamar Jackson 7 times in 38-30 win over Baltimore Ravens

The Detroit Lions defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 38-30, in a battle of Super Bowl contenders on Monday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore.

Detroit's defense sacked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson seven times and forced one turnover.

Jackson passed for 288 yards with three touchdowns, but the Ravens were limited to 85 rushing yards as a team. Mark Andrews caught two touchdown passes.

Detroit quarterback Jared Goff passed for 202 yards with a touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown, and David Montgomery gained 151 rushing yards with two touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs also scored two rushing touchdowns.

Second-half battle

Andrews caught his first touchdown pass of the season, with 8:51 to go in the third quarter, to give the Ravens a 21-14 lead. When the Lions got the ball back, Goff completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to St. Brown.

Gibbs' 4-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter put Detroit up 28-21. Tyler Loop then squeezed in a 41-yard field goal, cutting Baltimore's deficit to 28-24 with 9:40 remaining.

After Derrick Henry fumbled for the Ravens, Jake Bates booted a 45-yard field goal for the Lions. Detroit put the game out of reach with a 30-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery in the final two minutes.

Even first half

The teams matched touchdowns in the first half, settling for a 14-14 tie at halftime.

The Lions scored on their opening drive with a 1-yard touchdown run by Gibbs. The Ravens answered with a 28-yard touchdown run by Henry.

The Lions then capped off an 18-play, 98-yard drive, which spanned nearly 11 minutes, with a 1-yard touchdown run by Montgomery. Baltimore tied the game before halftime, when Lamar Jackson tossed a touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman.

Up next

The Lions host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Ravens travel to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.