Lions are running out of time to make playoff push, though belief remains strong

The Detroit Lions know what it takes to compete with the best in the loaded NFC after a 41-34 loss to the conference-leading Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

But with three games and zero margin for error remaining to make the playoffs, the Lions are running out of time to be able to put those lessons to use.

"You know what it is. And we're not there right now," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "Doesn't know we can't be, but now we know what it looks like, and you got to get better. We got to get better. We got to move on. Can't sulk about it. Can't felly sorry for ourselves. We make the corrections, and we move on."

The Lions (8-6) haven't made the postseason in three consecutive campaigns since 1993-95, and understood coming into the weekend that even winning out might not be enough to get a playoff berth and end that streak.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Inglewood, Calif. Caroline Brehman / AP

They came out with a first half worthy of the Super Bowl aspirations they entered the season with, taking a 24-14 lead with 30 seconds remaining behind a dynamic passing attack from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, plus a jaw-dropping interception by edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson on a tight end screen and returning it 58 yards.

"Aidan made a great play," Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford said. "Looked like he was the primary receiver on the damn play. Made me look silly in space."

But the Rams (11-3) snatched a field goal to end the second quarter, and the Lions could not regain momentum after the break, going three-and-out on both possessions in the third quarter while the defense gave up 17 points.

Goff pointed to ineffectiveness on first down in the second half, forcing the offensive line into situations where Los Angeles could turn to its powerful pass rush. Campbell essentially agreed, noting an overall inability to run the ball as Detroit had two carries for 11 yards in the third quarter, plus a holding penalty which negated a first down and left the offense facing third-and-long.

"But, the bottom line is, we weren't able to convert, and so then we strung the defense out, and then all of a sudden it flips," Campbell said. "You're up 10, you're down 10, and that was a rough quarter for us."

The Lions finished with just 70 yards rushing on 20 carries, having failed to win any of their five games this season when totaling less than 100 yards on the ground.

Goff went 25 of 41 for 338 yards and three touchdowns, finding St. Brown 13 times for 164 yards and two scores and Williams seven times for 134 yards and a score, though their overall effectiveness dropped off in the second half.

Detroit needs to win its final three games — against Pittsburgh, at Minnesota on a short week, and at Chicago — and get help to have a shot at the playoffs

Goff expressed belief that the Lions can still put a streak together, even after alternating wins and losses for the past 10 games.

"We're resilient," Goff said. "I hope I can give you a really good answer in a couple weeks. But we're resilient. We really are, and I expect us to bounce back from this, and we still have plenty of stuff in front of us."