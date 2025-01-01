Alex Anzalone moves closer to playing vs. Vikings, coming back from broken forearm

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone participated in a walkthrough practice on Wednesday as he makes his way back from a broken forearm.

"He'll be out there running around," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "We'll see how he does. (Thursday) will be a big day for us to see where he's at."

Anzalone has been out since breaking his left forearm on Nov. 17 in a win over Jacksonville. He has 56 tackles this season, ranking fourth on the team after leading the franchise in tackles in each of the previous two years.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 17: Alex Anzalone #34 of the Detroit Lions is helped off the field after being injured during a play in the second quarter of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. / Getty Images

The Lions (14-2) and Minnesota Vikings (14-2) will meet Sunday night in the Motor City. The winner will earn the NFC North title, home-field advantage through the conference playoffs and a bye. The loser will start the playoffs next week on the road as the NFC's No. 5 seed.

Detroit kept running back David Montgomery (knee) and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (illness) out of its first practice of the week. The team is holding out hope Montgomery can return for the playoffs.

The Lions listed Anzalone as limited along with linebacker Jack Campbell (rib) and cornerback Amik Robertson (calf) due to injuries on Wednesday.

Punt returner and receiver Kalif Raymond has been cleared to practice. He had been out with a foot injury since Nov. 24, when he was hurt in a win at Indianapolis.

Raymond had one of his two receiving touchdowns in a win at Minnesota in October. The previous week against Tennessee, he returned a punt 90 yards for a score and had a touchdown reception in a six-minute stretch of the third quarter against one of his former teams.