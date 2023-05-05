Lincoln Consolidated Schools closed Friday due to possible threat

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Lincoln Consolidated Schools canceled classes Friday after a potential threat was circulating online Thursday.

School officials say students reached out on Thursday evening and reported the possible threat.

They contacted Michigan State Police and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office immediately, and authorities are investigating the situation.

Officials closed Lincoln Consolidated Schools on Friday, May 5, out of an abundance of caution to ensure safety and give authorities time to investigate.

"Please reinforce with your children the seriousness of making threats, even jokingly," said Lincoln Consolidated Schools on Facebook. "We treat all threats seriously and there will be significant consequences, including expulsion and criminal charges."

No other information has been released at this time.

Students can report threats anonymously through OK2SAY by calling 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729), texting 652729 (OK2SAY) or visiting the website at OK2SAY.com.