Multiple people injured after limo bus crashes on I-75 in Monroe County, Michigan

Multiple people were hurt Thursday evening after a limo bus overturned on the southbound Interstate 75 in Monroe County, Michigan.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the crash near mile marker 16. Police did not say how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries. Police say the people were transported to hospitals in Monroe, Michigan, and Toledo, Ohio.

The freeway was closed at exit 20 but has since reopened.

MSP did not release any additional information at this time.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.